Employment Equity alone won't fix economic inequality - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for the workers’ rights to be protected to build an inclusive economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that not enough has been done to change the racial composition of the ownership, control and management of the economy despite improvements that came with the employment equity law.

In his newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa delivered a sobering reflection on South Africa’s slow progress in transforming the racial structure of economic power

Ramaphosa advocated for the workers’ rights to be protected to allow space for a more inclusive economy.

He stated that the introduction of the employment equity law managed to reduce the inequality of workers in the workplace.

This included the introduction of the National Minimum Wage, the prohibition of unfair discrimination based on sex, gender, pregnancy and marital status.

“Over the past 31 years, we have made considerable progress in improving our labour laws and protecting the rights of workers.

“We emerged from a past where black workers were deliberately denied their rights. For many years, black workers could not be organised into unions, through job reservation, they were denied access to certain occupations, and they often worked in unsafe and unhealthy conditions,” he said.

However, Ramaphosa stressed that employment equity was not the only area where challenges remain.

According to the president, the International Labour Organisation has highlighted problems of compliance with labour laws in South Africa, which will be part of the G20 presidency agenda.

Despite these challenges, Ramaphosa said they will continue to use the progressive labour laws to correct the imbalances of the past and to ensure that these protections translate into tangible benefits for workers.

“We call on business in particular to take the necessary measures to ensure that their workplaces reflect both the letter and spirit of laws such as the Labour Relations Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Employment Equity Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act,” he said.

He maintained that companies should go beyond compliance to address the historical inequalities and create opportunities for underrepresented groups among their workers.

“They should also ensure that their workplaces are spaces where dignity, respect and human rights are upheld in daily practice and not just in policies,” he added.

[email protected]

IOL Politics