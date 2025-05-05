EFF calls for improved road safety measures following deadly Eastern Cape accident

A tragic head-on collision on the R63 leaves 15 dead; the EFF demands government action to prevent further loss through road maintenance and driver education.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on the Department of Transport and all relevant authorities to ensure that all roads particularly those in rural and high-traffic areas are regularly inspected and maintained, following one of the deadliest road accidents in the Eastern Cape .

In a statement , the EFF also emphasised the need to increase the presence of traffic officers to effectively enforce road safety regulations, and to implement continuous education programmes for drivers and pedestrians.

These measures, the party said, are vital to preventing further tragedies.

The call follows a horrific head-on collision on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma at midnight on Saturday, May 3, 2025.