EFF calls for improved road safety measures following deadly Eastern Cape accident
A tragic head-on collision on the R63 leaves 15 dead; the EFF demands government action to prevent further loss through road maintenance and driver education.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on the Department of Transport and all relevant authorities to ensure that all roads particularly those in rural and high-traffic areas are regularly inspected and maintained, following one of the deadliest road accidents in the Eastern Cape .
In a statement , the EFF also emphasised the need to increase the presence of traffic officers to effectively enforce road safety regulations, and to implement continuous education programmes for drivers and pedestrians.
These measures, the party said, are vital to preventing further tragedies.
The call follows a horrific head-on collision on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma at midnight on Saturday, May 3, 2025.
The crash involved a minibus taxi traveling from Qonce to Cape Town and a bakkie. Both drivers were killed along with 13 passengers, bringing the death toll to 15. An additional five people sustained injuries, with one passing away upon arrival at the hospital.
EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo extended the party’s condolences, stating:
“The EFF extends our condolences to the families and loved ones of the 15 individuals who tragically lost their lives in a devastating head-on collision.
''This incident highlights the urgent need for comprehensive measures to enhance road safety across our nation.”
Tambo further called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash, and urged all South Africans to exercise greater caution and responsibility on the roads.
“Let us work collectively to foster a culture of safety and respect for life,” he said.
“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”
