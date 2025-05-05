Ebrahim Rasool says US foreign policy is driven by critical minerals, not oil

Former South African ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool, has warned of rising global conflict over critical minerals and criticised US foreign policy.

Former South African ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool, expelled from Washington in March after accusing Donald Trump of promoting white supremacy, has warned that a new global conflict is underway, not over oil, but over critical minerals.

Speaking at a Jumu’ah lecture at Masjidul Quds Institute in Cape Town recently, Rasool said:

“Let me give you an example, some statistics, the United States has identified 50 critical minerals for its immediate future if it is going to remain the leader and not cede leadership to China in the tech revolution.

“Of the 50, they are 100% dependent on other countries for 12 of those 50,” he continued.

“They are more than 50% dependent on 29 of those 50 minerals. And they are dependent on China for 13 of those. And China has captured 90% of the processing market for all of that.”

Rasool tied the US response to this dependency to what he described as a militarised, resource-driven foreign policy.

“It’s not that Donald Trump is suddenly waking up and saying, I hate Chinese because of this, that, and the other. It is because the tech robber barons have told him - You’ve got to go to war.”

He pointed to South Africa’s military involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo as proof of its role in defending the continent’s mineral wealth.

“South Africa showed when it lost 18 soldiers in the Eastern DRC, defending the critical minerals of the DRC, it showed its willingness to protect Africa, because Africa has 30% of the critical minerals of the world.”

“South Africa itself has 70% of the platinum critical minerals,” he added.

“No new car can be driven without platinum, because platinum is the core ingredient of catalytic converters.”

He said that the world is entering a dangerous new phase, a “scramble for critical minerals” that is driving global tensions and US foreign policy.

“This is not the scramble for oil,” Rasool said. “This is the scramble for critical minerals.”

He suggested that US interest in Arctic access, Greenland, and control of global trade routes was all part of this strategy.

“The whole issue of Canada - Canada has 30% of the world’s critical minerals,” he said.

“It’s not a joke about the 51st state. It’s to beat them into submission.”

He also criticised US actions around global shipping routes.

“The Panama Canal bombing the Houthis to make sure the Suez Canal always stays open so that it flows, the critical minerals flow through.”

Rasool claimed that the US wants to ensure the Panama Canal “never gets into hostile hands because the critical minerals have to flow.”

“My respected brothers and sisters, if we want to understand this changing, ominous global landscape, then be amused by the apparent madness, but look for the method in the madness.”

Rasool was expelled from the US in March 2025 after accusing President Donald Trump of promoting white supremacy both at home and abroad, and drew attention to Vice President JD Vance’s and Elon Musk’s connections to far-right movements.

This led to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declaring Rasool persona non grata, calling him a “race-baiting politician who hates America.”

His diplomatic privileges were revoked, and he was given 72 hours to leave the country.

The incident further strained already tense US and South Africa relations, which had been deteriorating over disagreements around South Africa’s land reform program and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

After arriving back in Cape Town, Western Cape, Rasool said he stood by his words.

“I have no regrets,” he said. “This is a badge of dignity.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mcebisi Jonas as South Africa’s new Special Envoy to the United States, amid diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Jonas, who “is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities” is a former Deputy Finance Minister, a statement issued by the Presidency said.

His appointment comes as South Africa has been given a three-month breather to endeavour to negotiate better trade terms with the US than the initial 30% tariffs imposed by US Donald Trump as well as Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion last month.

“This appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests,” said the Presidency’s statement.

[email protected]

IOL Politics