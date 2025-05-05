ANC, DA 'Like milk and oil' - Mbalula draws line amid GNU tensions

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has addressed rising internal dissent over the party's alliance with the DA, describing them as “like milk and oil,” as tensions escalate over the DA’s legal challenge to ANC-supported legislation.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has drawn a firm line between his party and the Democratic Alliance (DA), describing them as “like milk and oil,” amid rising tensions within the ANC over its continued engagement with the DA in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Speaking to the media on Sunday during a by-election campaign in Freedom Park, Soweto, Mbalula addressed growing internal dissent in the ANC caucus regarding the DA’s recent legal challenge to the Employment Equity Amendment Act (EEAA) and its broader opposition to key ANC-backed legislation such as the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, the Expropriation Bill, and the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act.

“The DA is an opposition political party, and ideologically, they are not an ally or in a marriage with the ANC,” Mbalula said.

“They behave exactly like an opposition should. It is upon the ANC to remain focused on our project of social transformation and not be distracted by the DA’s noise.”

Mbalula’s comments followed reports that several ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) expressed frustration over the party's lack of clarity on the DA’s role in the GNU, with some criticising the National Executive Committee (NEC) for not providing a decisive position.

“I addressed the parliamentary caucus to convey the ANC’s stance on the budget impasse and our approach moving forward,” Mbalula said.

“Comrades welcomed the update, though some did criticise the DA. That is expected…But the caucus does not take decisions, it takes direction from the party.”

He reiterated that the GNU is not a political merger.

“We have explained that GNU is not a marriage between the ANC and the DA,” he said.

“We’ve agreed that we need to address anomalies around the GNU, particularly regarding the DA and other partners.”

Despite internal criticisms, Mbalula insisted the ANC remains committed to its mandate.

“The ANC must do its work with a reduced majority, and South Africans will judge us based on that work,” he said.

“We are implementing a budget that is pro-poor, pro-growth, and prioritises social spending. The DA is opposed to this, they are opposing the BELA Act, the NHI, and the Employment Equity Act.”

The DA has taken Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth to court, challenging Section 15A of the Employment Equity Amendment Act.

The party filed the court papers just before International Workers’ Day, the case claims the law enforces strict racial quotas in the workplace.

However, Mbalula confirmed that the ANC would continue defending its policies in court if necessary.

“The DA has gone to court to challenge employment equity. We have told our government to oppose them because employment equity is about our people,” he said.

“We are not going backwards.”

Mbalula also responded sharply to leaks from within the ANC caucus.

“Leaking information to the media is detrimental to the cohesion of our movement. There is no such thing as a caucus that can revolt against the ANC, it will never happen,” he said.

“Members must be disciplined. They can express dissent, but they must do so within the organisation.”

He confirmed he would report back to ANC officials and the National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday regarding concerns raised.

“The organisation will continuously engage and evaluate the GNU itself,” Mbalula said.

“But we must ensure the ANC’s hegemony is not eroded in the GNU.”

Meanwhile, the DA is expected to brief the media ahead on Monday afternoon of Tuesday's court case against what it called the rigid racial targets that threaten fair access to jobs and economic growth.

“Today at 1.30pm, the DA leadership will brief the media ahead of tomorrow’s High Court case against the new race quotas for employment equity, threatening fair access to jobs,” the party confirmed in a social media post.

[email protected]

IOL Politics