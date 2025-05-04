Sons of late ANC leaders join Umkhonto weSizwe Party in KwaZulu-Natal

Sons of the late prominent ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have joined MKP. Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

The sons of two late ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have joined Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) Sifiso Nkabinde’s son, Sinqobile and Derek Thompson, the son of late Richmond Local Municipality deputy mayor Percy Thompson were both welcomed by the party provincial leadership at the weekend. Both sons live in Richmond in the midlands of the province. Welcoming the sons, MKP deputy provincial coordinator Shirley Willemse described the acquisition of the two as history in the making and clear signs that her party is well on its way to seize power in many municipalities in the province.

“We are part of history everyday. This means we are a party of choice and is a sign that our party is on a right track to seize power in many municipalities in the province,” said Willemse. She said the two came to the party meeting in Durban and joined which confirmed the party’s motto that it is not recruiting people but that people come to the party and join (Asibabizi bayazizela). Sifiso Nkabinde was gunned down in 1999 after allegedly conducting a reign of terror in Richmond. At the time of his death he had joined Bantu Holomisa’s United Democratic Movement after he was expelled from the ANC. He allegedly planned the killing of Richmond deputy mayor Percy Thompson and other seven people whom the alleged hitmen found in a bar watching the 1998 Soccer World Cup match in central town. The killing came after Nkabinde had allegedly ordered that all the ANC councillors resign in protest of his dismissal. It is believed that Thompson was among those who defied Nkabinde’s instructions, however, the sons have made peace and have become friends according to MKP.