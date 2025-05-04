ActionSA calls for Budget reform amid manufacturing sector crisis

ActionSA called on the coalition government to prioritise genuine economic reform when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled what the party described as “Budget 3.0” on May 21.

In a statement released on Sunday, ActionSA Member of Parliament Alan Beesley emphasised the critical state of South Africa’s manufacturing sector and the urgent need for decisive action.

“After over a decade of [African National Congress] ANC-driven policy failure, South Africa’s manufacturing industry is bleeding,” Beesley said.

“Unless bold steps are taken, the Minister might as well include an annexure to his Budget Speech listing the companies likely to follow ArcelorMittal in closing their operations and shedding thousands more jobs.”

Godongwana is expected to re-table the 2025 Budget Review on 21 May, following the announcement by the National Treasury that it has withdrawn the proposed 0.5% Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase, which was scheduled to be implemented on May 1, 2025.