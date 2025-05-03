Panyaza Lesufi says the DA remains an enemy of the people

ANC co-convenor in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi warns against Democratic Alliance's attempts to influence the government policy Image: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media

The African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng Provincial co-convenor Panyaza Lesufi has said that the Democratic Alliance (DA) should still be regarded as an “enemy of the people” — a force that seeks to undermine the interests of South Africans. Speaking at the Gauteng Provincial Lekgotla held in Johannesburg, Lesufi emphasised that despite occasional cooperation with the DA within a Government of National Unity (GNU), such alliances do not diminish their political opposition. He said that Gauteng remained firmly committed to its stance against the DA. “Our task is to have our house in order,” Lesufi declared. “Nothing else. We need to ensure our structures are solid and that we address those within our ranks who are taking advantage of government authority, especially officials who are now starting to ignore the directives of the ANC.” Lesufi pointed to internal threats, warning against factionalism fuelled by external influences.

“There are those who think they can influence the ANC by sponsoring factions that push their own agendas during our elective conferences,” he said. “We must be vigilant and ensure that our organisation remains true to its principles.” The ANC leader also voiced concern over corruption and illicit influence within government ranks. “Some officials are operating as businesspeople by day and traders of influence by night. They are attempting to infiltrate our organisation by taking sides and exerting undue influence during conferences,” Lesufi warned. Lesufi also focused on the socio-economic challenges challenges faced by the province, particularly relating to illegal immigration. He criticised what he termed the 'honeymoon period' for undocumented foreigners in South Africa, adding that it must come to an end.