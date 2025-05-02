‘We are window shopping’: EFF vows to occupy land near Kleinfontein
The EFF marched to Kleinfontein, an only white-Afrikaner area, outside Pretoria, on Friday demanding that black people should also be allowed to live in the community.
Image: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL Politics
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Provincial Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga has condemned the exclusion of black people from the Afrikaner enclave of Kleinfontein, asserting that they cannot be relegated to the role of cleaners while being denied the right to reside there.
He emphasised that all South Africans, regardless of race, deserve equal access to every part of the country, indicating that they also have a stake in the area.
“Black people cannot be subject to cleaning and told that they cannot reside in the area. We want black people to also live here…
“They cannot be good for cleaning but not good enough for living here,” Dunga said.
Dunga was addressing the crowd at the main entrance of Kleinfontein, where party members gathered to demand the area's removal.
Marching to the area, a board could be seen written “Welkom in AfriForum-wêreld!” meaning “Welcome in AfriForum to World”. The members were keen on taking down the board, saying “AfriForum does not have the world”.
Addressing the crowd, Dunga supported the move and stated they would occupy land near the area.
“We were window shopping on our way here and we must tell Tshwane municipality that we will come back to occupy the land,” he said.
Last year, the Gauteng High Court declared that Kleinfontein was functioning illegally because it did not adhere to the Tshwane Municipality's zoning laws.
Dunga urged the municipality to exercise its authority over the high court ruling.
IOL Politics
