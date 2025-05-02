‘We are window shopping’: EFF vows to occupy land near Kleinfontein

The EFF marched to Kleinfontein, an only white-Afrikaner area, outside Pretoria, on Friday demanding that black people should also be allowed to live in the community.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Provincial Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga has condemned the exclusion of black people from the Afrikaner enclave of Kleinfontein, asserting that they cannot be relegated to the role of cleaners while being denied the right to reside there.

He emphasised that all South Africans, regardless of race, deserve equal access to every part of the country, indicating that they also have a stake in the area.

“Black people cannot be subject to cleaning and told that they cannot reside in the area. We want black people to also live here…

“They cannot be good for cleaning but not good enough for living here,” Dunga said.