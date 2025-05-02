Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to honour anti-apartheid activists with historic reburial

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will on Saturday preside over the historic reburial of ANC activists, honouring their sacrifice and reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to healing, remembrance, and confronting apartheid’s painful legacy. Image: Thobile Mathonsi/Independent Newspapers

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi will preside over a solemn and historic handover and reburial ceremony on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in South Africa’s ongoing journey toward justice and reconciliation. The handover will take place at the Orlando Community Hall in Soweto. This comes decades after the activists were executed on death row for offences now widely acknowledged as politically motivated. The event will see the exhumed remains of ANC political activists Benjamin Malesella Moloise and Abram Zakhele Mngomezulu formally returned to their families, following decades of state-sanctioned denial and erasure.

Between 1960 and 1990, the apartheid state executed at least 130 individuals for politically motivated offences. Many of them, including Moloise and Mngomezulu, were buried without their families’ knowledge or consent in paupers’ graves around Tshwane. These actions were part of a broader policy to suppress dissent and deny dignity to those who opposed the regime. According to the spokesperson to the Minister, Terrence Manase, Benjamin Moloise was convicted in 1983 and executed two years later for the assassination of a security policeman. However, he consistently denied involvement and claimed his confession was made under duress. The ANC maintained his innocence throughout. Abram Mngomezulu was executed in 1989 following his conviction for the 1987 murder of Mandla Khoza during a rent boycott protest in Soweto. While four co-accused, all teenagers, received prison terms, Mngomezulu was sentenced to death.