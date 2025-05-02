DA takes legal action against Gauteng Legislature speaker over blocked motion on Health MEC

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko faces growing scrutiny as the DA takes legal action, accusing her of failing to address Gauteng’s cancer treatment crisis, causing unnecessary delays and preventable deaths among patients.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has filed court papers against the Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), Morakane Mosupyoe, accusing her of acting unconstitutionally by blocking a motion aimed at censuring the MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The motion, brought forward by DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom, sought to hold the MEC accountable for her alleged role in the ongoing denial of timely cancer treatment to patients in the province,a crisis the DA says is leading to preventable suffering and death.

As previously reported by The Star, at the centre of the dispute is the Gauteng Department of Health’s (GDoH) handling of cancer treatment services. Civil society organisations—Section27, the Cancer Alliance, and the Treatment Action Campaign have taken the department to court, accusing it of failing to spend more than R784 million allocated to address the province’s cancer treatment backlog.

The DA further claims that a separate R250 million budget from the previous year also went unspent.

The GDoH has denied these allegations, stating that it continues to engage with a range of interest groups. It insists, however, on adhering to policy-led governance and upholding the principle of separation of powers.

The DA contends that the MEC’s failure to effectively collaborate with advocacy organisations has deepened the crisis, leading to prolonged delays in life-saving radiation therapy and avoidable deaths allegedly surpassing those of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The DA argues that Speaker Mosupyoe dismissed the motion on flimsy procedural grounds, thereby blocking debate on a critical public health issue.

The party maintains that this undermines democratic oversight and silences legitimate opposition within the legislature.

“This is a scandalous situation,” said Mike Moriarty, DA Gauteng caucus chief whip.

“The fact that the ANC contrives to block normal democratic processes is appalling. But the DA will not roll over. We will go to court to stand for the rights of cancer patients and other Gauteng residents, whose livelihood is harmed by a dysfunctional and corrupt government.”

The DA further accuses Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s administration of wasting taxpayer money by appealing a previous court ruling that compelled the provincial government to provide life-saving cancer treatment.

According to the DA, these ongoing delays not only jeopardise patient lives but also divert critical resources away from service delivery.

“Today, we are defending cancer patients and exposing whether the MEC is worthy of office.

''Tomorrow, it might well involve corruption and maladministration. Whatever the case, our constitution provides for robust debate in a legislature like the GPL,” Moriarty said.

The DA views the Speaker’s decision as part of a broader trend by the ANC to suppress opposition motions in the Legislature. However, it believes this case is too serious to ignore and is now asking the court to declare the Speaker’s ruling unconstitutional, unlawful, and invalid, and to have it set aside.

“So that this motion can serve, and that it becomes a precedent allowing similar motions to be tabled in the future ensuring that any government, including Lesufi’s ANC government, is held to account in the glare of public scrutiny,” said Moriarty.

