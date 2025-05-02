City of Tshwane under pressure as EFF calls for action against Afrikaners-only Kleinfontein

Thousands of EFF supporters marched to the Afrikaner community on Friday, calling for its total abolition.

Tshwane Municipality has promised to respond to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in 14 days after the party pleaded for action on the illegally settled, white Afrikaner-only residential area, Kleinfontein, outside Pretoria.

This comes after thousands of EFF supporters marched to the Afrikaner community on Friday, calling for its total abolition.

The Pretoria High Court has declared the 900-hectare settlement unlawful, citing that the land is designated for agricultural use and not approved for residential development.

Acting head of the Tshwane Human Settlements Department, Sello Chipu, welcomed the EFF’s memorandum and assured them that the City will respond promptly.

“We will make sure that we respond to your demands,” he said.

The EFF Gauteng chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, who led the march, urged the municipality to immediately implement the court’s ruling by halting illegal developments in Kleinfontein and compelling compliance with municipal laws and regulations.

“Inspectors, law enforcement, and the city must investigate and regulate Kleinfontein. They must conduct a full investigation into the legality of Kleinfontein’s existence,” said Dunga.

Dunga further explained that the EFF does not hate white people but hates white supremacy.

“The EFF is a non-racist organisation. We have no business in hating white people. What we want is for black people to understand that we are equal to them and they are equal to us,” he said.

He added “No one is better or greater than the other, no one is more important than the other. The white tendency of supremacy must come to an end and only the EFF can confront it.”

