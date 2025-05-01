Ongoing search continues for missing VW Polo in Hennops River

Authorities face challenges in locating missing vehicle in Hennops River Image: Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers

The ongoing search for the missing vehicle in Centurion, Gauteng, has garnered significant attention as authorities intensify their efforts in the challenging terrain along the Hennops River. The vehicle, believed to be a VW Polo, has been the focus of a multi-day rescue operation involving police divers and specialised rescue teams. Expert search and rescue personnel are trying to establish if vehicle parts found in the Hennops River are linked to the VW Polo driven by three police officers whose bodies were found in Centurion earlier this week. The bodies of the officers—30-year-old Keamogetswe Buys, 20-year-old Boipelo Senoge, and 24-year-old Cebekhulu Linda—were retrieved from the river on Tuesday after they were reported missing for over five days. The incident unfolded when the vehicle reportedly went off the road and into the Hennops River, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement. Despite efforts to locate the vehicle and its occupants, the submerged nature of the river and the complex environment have hampered the search.

Current Search Operations Brigadier Athlenda Mathe updated the media on the ongoing operations and highlighted rescue teams' challenges. “The divers will be moving to a different area,” she stated, as the search team shifted focus to various parts of the river to cover all possible locations where the vehicle might be lodged. She explained that the search involves meticulous efforts, with divers navigating obstacles and debris in the water. “We have been informed that the search extends over a 2.1 km stretch, and teams are working back and forth to ensure no area is left unchecked,” Brigadier Mathe added. Challenges and Developments The operation has not been without difficulties. The river's polluted waters, submerged obstacles, and the possibility of the vehicle sinking into deeper sections complicate the search. Brigadier Mathe described how members face obstacles like sinking and submerged debris, requiring careful maneuvuering and specialised equipment.

On Thursday morning, despite thorough searches, nothing conclusive was found. Police divers, after inspecting the area where a metal object was believed to be located, have now exited the water without locating the vehicle or its occupants. According Brigadier Mathe, the rescue team plans to regroup and revisit initial search points to continue the investigation. Brigadier Mathe added, "Currently underway, we have been informed that the search team is moving back to the road near the 21-kilometre mark, returning to the initial area around the Goudkoppies station The divers have covered approximately 2.1 km, but the terrain is challenging, with obstacles dragging out the operation. Despite these difficulties, our teams are committed to continuing the search." She further explained: "The members face many obstacles, such as sinking and submerged debris, which make the operation complex.