Mzwanele Manyi: South Africans should thank MK Party for opposing ANC's VAT increase

According to MK Party chief whip Mzwanele Manyi, without their electoral impact, the ANC would have pushed through a VAT hike unchallenged. He credits his party for enabling stronger parliamentary scrutiny. Image: Chris Collingridge/Independent Newspapers

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) chief whip Mzwanele Manyi said South Africans should thank the party for reducing the African National Congress’ power in Parliament and helping to spark real opposition to the proposed VAT increase. In an interview with SABC News, Manyi argued that without the MK Party’s impact in the 2024 elections, which pushed the ANC below a 50% majority, the VAT hike and other policies would have passed unchallenged. “The MK Party must be thanked for the situation we have now, which is finally making progress,” said Manyi. “Remember, when Cyril Ramaphosa took over in 2018, the very first thing he did was increase VAT from 14% to 15%. If the ANC still had its 62% majority, there wouldn’t be any debate about it today.”

According to Manyi, it’s only because of the MK Party’s presence in Parliament that the ANC has faced real opposition. “If it wasn’t for us, none of this would be happening,” he said, claiming the ANC would have increased VAT to 17% without strong parliamentary resistance. He also acknowledged the role of opposition parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who went to court to challenge the VAT increase, but dismissed it as part of an ANC strategy. “That court case was just a smokescreen to create a reason for the ANC to backtrack.” Manyi then turned his criticism toward Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, calling for his removal over what he called a failure to manage the budget process and a collapse of public confidence. “For the first time in South Africa’s history, the national budget was not properly tabled. If we had real leadership, Godongwana would have been fired on the spot,” he said. “The economy is struggling, and this minister has many ideas but no direction. Why do we have someone like this in charge of our national finances?”