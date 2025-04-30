MK Party rejects Julius Malema's claims of white funding and oppressors' money

Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK Party) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela denies that his party was funded by whites as EFF Leader Julius Malema has alleged. Image: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) on Wednesday denied claims by EFF leader Julius Malema that it is funded and controlled by whites, saying they will “never” accept money from the oppressors, “unlike them who are contemplating to join the white-funded government”. Speaking to IOL, MKP’s National Spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela called on Malema to provide proof that supported his claims. Ndhlela said they do not want money from white monopoly capital, which it said funded the Government of National Unity (GNU). “The GNU is a project of the Oppenheimers, and we won’t be part of that. If we were funded by whites, we wouldn’t have had fund issues during the [2024] elections,” Nhlamulo said.

Malema earlier alleged that all political parties in South Africa, except for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), were controlled by white people. He added that parties, including the Build One South Africa (BOSA), Patriotic Alliance (PA), United Democratic Movement (UDM), and the Democratic Alliance (DA), were all white-controlled. But Ndhlela disputed this and claimed that MKP rejected R1.6 billion last year because they did not want to join the unity government, which is a white project. “We were given this money to be silent on the nationalisation of mines and banks. We couldn’t take it because we don’t want money from whites,” he said.