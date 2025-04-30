Mbalula rules out VAT hike in new budget, advocates pro-poor economic approach

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has expressed confidence in the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula called for the budget to be pro-poor, balanced and for the people as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to deliver the upcoming national budget

Mbalula told journalists in a media briefing on Wednesday that his party welcomed a new process to adopt the revised fiscal framework that will now be tabled next month.

Godongwana confirmed on Wednesday that he will table the revised budget in Parliament on May 21.

This follows a ruling by the Western Cape High Court, setting aside the adoption of the fiscal framework and suspending the 0.5 % value-added tax (VAT) increase.