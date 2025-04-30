Godongwana to table budget 3.0 on May 21 following VAT hike reversal

Finance Minister Enoch Godondwana admits the budget process has been 'messy'.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announces that a new National Budget will be tabled on May 21.

The decision follows the scrapping of the National Treasury’s plan to raise value-added tax (VAT) by 0.5%.

This also comes after political parties called for the minister’s resignation.

Godongwana confirmed this during a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Godongwana has acknowledged the unprecedented challenges facing the budget process, citing the complexities introduced by the new Government of National Unity (GNU).

In previous years, the ANC’s parliamentary majority ensured the smooth passage of the budget. That certainty no longer exists under the GNU, the Minister said, describing the current environment as “uncharted territory".

Despite the turbulence, Godongwana affirmed his constitutional mandate to table the budget. He admitted the process has been “messy”, attributing the disruption to the evolving political dynamics within the GNU framework.

The Minister also made it clear he would not engage in any discussions or provide commentary on the budget until it has been formally tabled.

