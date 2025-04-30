EFF calls for termination of R34 million monthly office rentals for Gauteng provincial government

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga condemns R34 million monthly office rentals, calling it a systematic programme of self-enrichment while 41 state-owned buildings remain vacant and crumbling from neglect.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng have called on the provincial government to immediately terminate all lease agreements with private landlords, following revelations that over R34 million is being spent monthly on office rentals despite the availability of 41 unused government-owned buildings in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

This shocking expenditure, admitted by Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo in the provincial legislature, has raised alarms over fiscal mismanagement, inefficiency, and alleged corruption.

According to Mamabolo, 11 provincial departments are currently operating from leased properties while state-owned buildings lie derelict due to years of neglect.

The Gauteng government’s justification that its buildings are in poor condition has been met with sharp criticism and demands for transparency.

The EFF argues that this deterioration is not accidental but the result of "calculated neglect" aimed at creating artificial demand for private rentals, often benefiting politically connected individuals.

EFF Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga condemned the spending, labelling it "a deliberate and systematic programme of self-enrichment."

He said: “This is not a case of administrative incompetence but a deliberate and systematic programme of self-enrichment.”

Dunga further dismissed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s claims of ignorance, stating that “his feigned surprise is disingenuous, as this pattern of mis-governance is well-known and longstanding.”

According to the EFF, the Office of the Premier alone spends nearly R4 million each month on rented office space. Other departments, including Education and Social Development, contribute tens of millions more to what the party describes as an ongoing "looting scheme."

In October 2024, the EFF publicly rejected the Department of Education’s R192 million rental bill and proposed that the province repurpose and renovate its vacant buildings or work with municipalities to utilise underused local facilities. These proposals were allegedly ignored to protect entrenched interests.

Calling for an end to what it describes as “criminality and betrayal,” the EFF is demanding the immediate cancellation of private leases, short-term renegotiation of fair rental terms, and a prioritisation of public property refurbishment.

The party also wants a full forensic investigation into the cost and beneficiaries of these leases, warning against further “sham investigations” under Lesufi.

“The collapse of public infrastructure is not incidental, but rather orchestrated,” Dunga said, adding that the province has lost out on thousands of potential jobs that could have been created through building renovation and maintenance.

