Defence Minister Motshekga under scrutiny for SANDF withdrawal chaos

Defence and Military Veterans of South Africa Minister Angie Motshekga to be scrutinised over SANDF's disorganised exit from DRC peacekeeping mission Image: IOL/Independent Newspapers

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has unveiled its intention to scrutinise Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga over what it characterises as a 'chaotic and poorly planned' withdrawal of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In a statement issued on Wednesday, DA Defence & Military Veterans Spokesperson Chris Hattingh stated that the party will raise these concerns during the upcoming parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, which is scheduled for May 9. On Wednesday, South African military contingents began preparations to withdraw from the DRC following the signing of a landmark peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda. As the lead nation of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) peacekeeping mission in the DRC, South Africa has played a pivotal role in efforts to restore peace amid ongoing conflict. However, the DA has raised serious concerns about the manner of the SANDF’s withdrawal, describing it as "chaotic and poorly coordinated." The party notes that Parliament and the public have been kept in the dark about this mission’s conclusion.

Disorganised Exit Raises Alarm The DA said it intends to use the upcoming committee meeting to question Minister Motshekga about the deployment and withdrawal of SANDF troops. “Poor planning, vague objectives, and a disturbing lack of transparency have marred the withdrawal of South African troops from eastern DRC. “What should have been a coordinated and strategic exit has instead become a confused and dangerous process—risking the safety of our soldiers and raising more questions than answers,” Hattingh said. The SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), which SADC officially terminated in March, is now withdrawing from strategic areas such as Goma and Sake—regions where South African forces remained after deadly clashes in January. Lack of Transparency and On-the-Ground Reports The DA raised concerns about a lack of transparency, stating that, to date, Parliament has received no official briefing on the withdrawal, and public awareness remains limited. The party said there are reports that SANDF troops and Tanzanian and Malawian forces are withdrawing via Rwanda to Tanzania.

“Alarmingly, accounts suggest that M23 rebels—widely believed to be backed by Rwanda—are inspecting military equipment as convoys pass through. “Members of the elite Quick Reaction Force (QRF) have described the experience as "frustrating and humiliating." Furthermore, the party said there has been no official communication from the Department of Defence, SANDF, or SADC regarding the withdrawal process. “It has emerged that safe passage for South African troops was negotiated with Rwanda after M23 seized control of key infrastructure, leaving many soldiers uncertain about their safety. “Soldiers also continue to report logistical failures, poor communication, and concerns over the status of military vehicles and heavy weaponry.” Hattingh highlighted that the situation is exacerbated by the loss of 14 South African soldiers during the Battle for Goma in January. Questions for Minister Motshekga During the May committee meeting, Hattingh said his party plans to pose several urgent questions to Minister Motshekga, including: