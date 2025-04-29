South African Hindu protesters in Durban waved the Indian flags during their protests against the killing of 26 Hindus in Kashmir. Image: Supplied

Hindus in South Africa have arranged a series of mass protests in reaction to the killing of 26 tourists in the India-administered part of Kashmir. The tragic incident happened last week, where gunmen, believed to be members of a terrorist group opened fire on a holiday resort in Pahalgman, a town in the part of Kashmir which is under Indian control. The organiser of the protests in South Africa, Mervin Govender from Phoenix, north of Durban, said the protests began in Phoenix on Sunday and would continue during lunchtime until the massive one next Sunday, where they will burn an effigy of the leader of the terrorist group to vent their anger.

He said the group’s target was Hindus, and as Hindus in South Africa, they felt they should protest in solidarity with their fellow brothers who were killed in the attack. It has been reported that most of the victims were Hindu men. “We started our protests on the streets around here in Phoenix, and we are planning a massive protest in Eastbury grounds in Phoenix where we will burn an effigy of the leader of the group to show our anger,” said Govender.