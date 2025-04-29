South Africa's legal battle against Israel at the ICJ: A call for accountability and justice Image: UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek

South Africa is taking to the international stage on Tuesday, presenting its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, challenging Israel’s aggression and genocide in the Palestinian territories. South Africa’s government has accused Israel of violating international law through its ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem and Gaza, where the Israeli forces have allegedly killed more than 52,000 people. The country alleged that Israel’s settlement expansion, restrictions on movement, and military operations amount to violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. Central to South Africa’s argument is the claim that Israel’s actions amount to a form of apartheid—systematic segregation and discrimination—reminiscent of South Africa’s history of institutionalised racial segregation. South Africa is calling for the ICJ to hold Israel accountable, demanding an end to what it describes as illegal occupation and urging the international community to enforce measures that uphold Palestinian sovereignty and human rights.

South Africa’s Arguments and Diplomatic Stance In its presentation earlier on Tuesday, the South African delegation emphasised the importance of international law in safeguarding human dignity. They cited numerous UN resolutions condemning settlement activities and military actions deemed disproportionate or punitive. South Africa also highlighted the suffering of Palestinian civilians—including children, women, and the elderly—caught in the crossfire, with reports of destruction of homes, restricted access to essentials, and ongoing violence. South Africa’s government has continuously reiterated its stance that the Israeli government must be held accountable for actions that violate international norms. They called for an immediate halt to settlement expansion, unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, and renewed efforts for a peaceful resolution based on a two-state solution.

International Condemnation and the Global Response Numerous international organisations have strongly condemned South Africa’s legal challenge. The United Nations has issued multiple statements condemning Israeli policies. The UN Human Rights Council’s recent March report described Israeli settlement expansion as “a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace,” calling on Israel to cease such activities immediately. “The ongoing destruction of Palestinian homes and the displacement of families constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated. The Arab League and several African nations have vocally supported South Africa’s stance, with the Arab League fully rallying behind the country's efforts to restore peace in Gaza. “Israel’s actions in Palestinian territories constitute a blatant violation of international norms and human rights. We stand with South Africa in seeking justice.”