Solidarity with Iran: South Africa expresses condolences after deadly port explosion

People transport an injured man along a devastated boulevard following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port dock southwest of Bandar.

Government has sent a message of condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran following the devastating explosion that occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

Iranian State authorities have not announced what caused the major explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, killing more than 40 people.

In a statement in Pretoria, Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola said South Africa wishes speedy recovery to the injured, including individuals from various countries.

“The government of the Republic of South Africa expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the devastating explosion that occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, which resulted in the loss of life of over 40 persons and serious injuries to over 1,000 persons,” said Phiri.

“South Africa extends its heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured persons, including from various other countries.”

The South African government has also commended the efforts of the emergency response teams and volunteers working tirelessly to provide relief and support to those in need.

Phiri said South Africa also salutes the different governments which have provided swift support.

“We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Iran in the aftermath of this tragic accident,” he said.

Over the weekend, AFP, quoting state media reported a "massive explosion" at Shahid Rajaee, the country's largest commercial port, located in Hormozgan province on Iran's southern coast.

Footage broadcast on state television showed thick columns of black smoke billowing from the port area, where many containers are stored, with helicopters deployed to fight the fire.

At the time, citing local emergency services, state TV reported that at least 516 people were injured and "hundreds have been transferred to nearby medical centres", revising earlier tolls.

