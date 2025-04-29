SANDF troops prepare for withdrawal from the DRC following peace agreement

SADC mission in the DRC: South Africa's role and ongoing SADC troop withdrawal Image: Independent/Newspapers

South African military contingents are preparing to withdraw from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a landmark peace agreement was signed between the DRC and Rwanda. As the lead nation of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) peacekeeping mission in the DRC, South Africa has played a crucial role in efforts to restore peace amid persistent conflict. Since 2022, South Africa has spearheaded the SADC peacekeeping mission, the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) The mission's primary objective has been to support the Congolese government in stabilising eastern provinces battered by rebel groups and inter-ethnic tensions. The operation has involved thousands of troops from member states working alongside Congolese forces to monitor ceasefires, facilitate dialogue, and deliver humanitarian aid. Despite these efforts, the mission has faced numerous challenges, most notably encounters with the M23 rebel group, which has been active in eastern DRC since 2012.

The Toll of the Mission One of the most significant setbacks occurred earlier this year in January when SANDF (South African National Defence Force) troops lost 14 soldiers during intense fighting with M23 forces over control of Goma, a key city in eastern DRC. The deadly confrontation resulted in the termination of the mission in March and raised questions about the safety of SADC forces in DRC. However, the peace deal breakthrough came this week with the signing of a peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, brokered by the United States and Qatar. The deal addresses long-standing border disputes and mutual security concerns and commits to disarming and reintegrating rebel factions. This agreement paves the way for the gradual withdrawal of SADC troops, signaling a hopeful step toward regional stability.

Challenges in the Withdrawal Process However, the process has not been without hurdles. A major logistical challenge has been the closure of Goma international airport, a crucial hub for troop movements and equipment logistics. The airport was temporarily shut down due to security concerns and ongoing repairs following damage inflicted during clashes with M23 forces. The closure has created logistical bottlenecks, forcing troops to rely on overland routes through congested and sometimes insecure roads. A SAMIDRC communique dated April 11 acknowledged these issues, stating that the delays in reopening Goma airport “could cause further delays” in the withdrawal process. The plan involves moving troops by road from Goma through Rwanda to the designated assembly area in Chato, Tanzania. The SADC Secretariat has indicated it will engage Rwandan authorities to facilitate the departing forces' safe passage.