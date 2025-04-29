Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, in a written reply to a parliamentary question, revealed that the Phala Phala report would remain a 'Top Secret', but ActionSA is having none of it.
ActionSA has formally applied to obtain the police’s investigation report into the break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm, Phala Phala after it was announced that it would be a “Top Secret".
According to the party, the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application was filed last week.
ActionSA said it was initiating the step with the commitment to contest this matter in the High Court if necessary.
This is after the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, described the report as "top secret" and informed the country that the report would not be made public.
Mchunu revealed the news in a written reply to a parliamentary question by African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula in February.
Although the Public Protector's and the South African Reserve Bank's reports on Phala Phala are publicly accessible, Mchunu did not explain why the report has been classified as "top secret" and will not be made public.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has the report.
According to Section 3(4)(4) of the Minimum Information Security Standards (MISS), the Cabinet policy is explicit that only matters meeting the following criteria may be classified as Top Secret: Can result in the declaration of war; lead to the discontinuation of diplomatic relations between states; seriously damage operational relations between institutions and can disrupt the effective execution of information operational planning and/or plans.
Upon entering Parliament, ActionSA declared that it would not simply allow the Phala Phala matter to be swept aside.
“The filing of this PAIA application is a fulfilment of our promise to demand transparency from the grand coalition government and to ensure that its leaders act with ethical consideration.
“ActionSA will continue to serve as an uncompromised, unofficial opposition — filling the void left by former opposition parties that stampeded for power last year,” it said in a statement.
