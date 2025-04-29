Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, in a written reply to a parliamentary question, revealed that the Phala Phala report would remain a 'Top Secret', but ActionSA is having none of it.

ActionSA has formally applied to obtain the police’s investigation report into the break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm, Phala Phala after it was announced that it would be a “Top Secret".

According to the party, the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application was filed last week.

ActionSA said it was initiating the step with the commitment to contest this matter in the High Court if necessary.

This is after the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, described the report as "top secret" and informed the country that the report would not be made public.