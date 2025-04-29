Deputy president Paul Mashatile calls for unity in Africa at the T20 Dialogue in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile emphasised that a fair, transparent, and inclusive global order is crucial for economic stability and long-term growth, warning that undermining multilateralism threatens Africa’s stability.

“We should take a dim view and strongly discourage the erosion of multilateralism, as it poses a potential threat to global growth and stability,” Mashatile said.

The deputy president was addressing the T20 Africa High-Level Dialogue at CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

Themed "Strengthening African Agency in the G20 Within the Global Order”, the dialogue was aimed at promoting cooperation between nations and also making Africa stronger and greater.

Mashatile stressed that the ongoing trade tensions may result in rising cost of living, due to increased prices, particularly for manufactured goods.

He stated that this could potentially exacerbate the sluggish economic growth across the continent.

“It is necessary that we respond collectively and decisively as Africans while increasing capacity and capability to reduce dependency,” he said.

Mashatile reiterated the need to build Africa on the ideas of its visionary leaders who committed themselves to the advancement of their African nations.

“To make Africa great and attain complete political and economic independence, we must pick up where they left off,” he said.

Furthermore, Mashatile called for deeper G20-AU collaboration in peace-building on the continent, including sustainable funding for AU peace operations and mechanisms aligned with the Silencing the Guns initiative.

“South Africa has demonstrated a strong commitment in its foreign policy by advocating for principles such as justice, solidarity, equality, peace, and respect, all grounded in its dedication to human dignity,” he said.

South Africa is expected to host the G20 conference later this year.

The G20 Presidency of South Africa is poised to advocate for reforms within the global financial framework, emphasising the need for equitable credit rating systems, accessible climate financing, and substantial debt relief for nations with lower income levels, said Mashatile.

[email protected]

IOL Politics