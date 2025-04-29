Malema: EFF will not collaborate with DA in Government of National Unity. Image: Supplied

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema has reiterated his disdain for the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its position in the Government of National Unity (GNU). Malema claimed that the African National Congress (ANC) would fare better in a government with his party rather than the John Steenhuisen-led DA. "The GNU has collapsed. They are still managing each other. But there will come a time when one of them would need to make a decision. We will not work with the DA. We don't want to work with the DA. We'll fold our arms. The ANC with the EFF make up 49%," Malema said.

The GNU is currently suffering from a leadership crisis. The DA and ANC have disagreed on how the government should be administered, with the blue party opposing several of the ANC's ideas. The DA recently took high court action against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to contest the planned 0.5% Value Added Tax (VAT), claiming that it would be unjust to taxpayers. But Godongwana has subsequently scrapped it, and the court has also stopped the increase.