EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC needs them more than they realise.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has warned the ANC to stop pushing them away because they would need their support when the going gets tougher in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Addressing journalists on Monday in Johannesburg, leader Julius Malema said the ANC should not loosely define itself as independent.

This is after the acting president Gwede Mantashe, who is also a Minerals Minister, said he was not sure if opting for the MK Party and EFF would be a better option because they were hostile to the ANC.

Mantashe said leaving the Democratic Alliance (DA) for the EFF and MKP was like leaving the devil to run into the fire. “You are going to burn in any way,” he said.

“You know Gwede … they must not just speak loosely, things are not working here, you don’t just speak like you have power.

“He must not speak, he doesn’t have the numbers. There’s going to be a motion of no confidence against the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] and I can tell you, they are going to come to us, running the same way they did on the budget process,” Malema said.