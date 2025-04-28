KwaDukuza mayor and deputy face salary docking demands amid luxury car hire controversy

ActionSA flag ActionSA in KwaDukuza demands that the mayor and his deputy pay from their pockets the money to hire luxury vehicles after refusing to use the ones that were used by their predecessors Image: archive

ActionSA in KwaDukuza Local Municipality has demanded that the municipality start docking the salaries of the mayor and deputy to recoup R1 million the two have splurged on car hire. The party was resting on the financial report that was tabled in a council meeting on Friday which revealed that the two officials raked in R1 million within four months on hiring luxury vehicles to carry out their duties. In a report that was seen by the publication, in November last year, the municipality parted with R176 000 for a car that was hired for the mayor Ali Ngidi and the same amount for the deputy mayor’s vehicle. This was for one month.

ActionSA councillor and finance committee member, Halalisani Ndlovu said before the Thursday council meeting, his party had already proposed to the council to dock the salaries of the two officials because it was clear that they abused their privileges and were very unreasonable. “We have said it before and we are saying now that the mayor and his deputy must be personally held liable for such a high cost. They were extravagant. It is unbelievable that while people of KwaDukuza were struggling with persistent electricity and water outages, the mayor and his deputy were living life at the expense of the poor residents. Ndlovu further stated that to show that the officials were extravagant they were changing these cars like the socks where, in other months, they were driving BMW X3, Mercedes Benz, and Volvo, which he said was unnecessary.