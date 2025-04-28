Inkatha Freedom Party seeks to reclaim Nongoma from ANC/EFF/NFP coalition

Supporters of EFF in Nongoma in red T-shirts queuing to get IFP T-shirts in a rally to welcome them. Image: Facebook

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to reclaim Nongoma Local Municipality from the ANC/EFF/NFP coalition in the next year’s local government elections. The party leadership, led by its president Velenkosini Hlabisa, welcomed close to 1 000 members who the party claimed had defected from other political parties on Sunday. The party used the welcoming to celebrate Freedom Day, which marked 31 years of democracy in South Africa. Speaking at the event, the party’s national deputy secretary-general Mangaqa Mncwango said with many members of the various parties joining the IFP in big numbers daily in Nongoma, his party was already preparing to govern Nongoma Local Municipality after next year’s local government elections.

Mncwango, former mayor of Nongoma, said many people are questioning the rationale of a judiciary that allowed the mayor, his deputy, and the Speaker to return to the ‘crime scene’ after being granted bail for allegedly stealing the municipality's funds. “People no longer trust this coalition of corruption that is running Nongoma municipality, which is why they are joining the IFP in big numbers. We will reclaim our municipality in the next year’s local elections, and we will govern without a coalition,” said Mncwango. He claimed that everyone was caught off guard because the magistrate did not see the need to impose the customary restrictions that the suspects should not be permitted to be near the municipality until their case was finalised when he granted bail to Mayor Mshangane Ndabandaba, his deputy Sabelo Nkosi, and Speaker Babongile Sithole.