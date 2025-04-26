‘Who said what won't matter’: Diplomat unpacks upcoming Cyril Ramaphosa-Donald Trump meeting

Former South African ambassador to Portugal, Dr Kingsley Makhubela, said the upcoming meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US president Donald Trump is an opportunity to reset the bilateral relations. Image: Supplied

Former South African ambassador to Portugal, Dr Kingsley Makhubela, said the upcoming meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and United States President Donald Trump presents a critical opportunity to restart the strained bilateral relationship. Earlier this week, IOL reported that Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa is to meet with the US “soon” to resolve bilateral differences. Ramaphosa announced on social media platform X that he had a phone call with Trump on Thursday morning. Part of the conversation included the fostering of peace in Ukraine.

The president also mentioned the phone call during a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. “We both agreed to meet soon to address various matters regarding US-South Africa relations. We also spoke about the need to foster good relations between our two countries,” said Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on the phone. Image: Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

On Saturday, veteran diplomat, Makhubela told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the envisaged meeting is an opportunity to restart the battered relationship. “I think those will be issues around how to best restart the relations that have been really bruised in the recent past by comments that have been made by President Trump and the United States around the question of genocide going on in South Africa. “I think it is to clarify those issues, and to refocus on areas of common interest that really exist between the two countries. I think that will be the focus.