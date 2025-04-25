Zille claims secret VAT deal with Godongwana - but offers zero proof: ‘Wait and see if I’m lying’

DA’s Helen Zille alleged that Finance Minister’s lawyers approached theirs with an offer to settle out of court on VAT hike matter. Image: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

As the political fallout from the contentious VAT debacle continues - as political parties scramble to claim victory of the decision to remove it - the Democratic Alliance has upped the ante, claiming that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants to settle the VAT hike case out of court. However in an interview with IOL, DA Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille, failed to provide any evidence to back up her party's claims. According to the DA, Godongwana’s lawyers approached their legal team with a proposal to settle the VAT hike case out of court.

In an interview with Zille, IOL asked for proof of the alleged conversation between both parties’ legal counsel. This included emails, screenshots of conversations, and other evidence to support her claims. Zille said the lawyers couldn't share their communications with the media. “The lawyers correspond with each other. Our lawyers then phoned us informing us about the matter.” Instead, she said, “You have to wait a few days to see if I am telling the truth or not.”