Tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU) are reaching breaking point as the Democratic Alliance (DA) filed an urgent court application at the Western Cape High Court, challenging the adoption of the 2025 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals.

After it met with the Democratic Alliance (DA), the African National Congress (ANC) said it would not compromise on the fundamental goals of social and economic justice, equity, and transformation. “The ANC remains rooted in its values and resolutions… South Africa must come first,” it said.

“As leaders, we owe it to the people of this country — black and white, young and old — to rise above narrow political interests and work together in the spirit of unity and shared progress”. In a statement, the DA said the discussions were forthright and constructive, focusing on the way forward on matters ranging from the budget to a strategy for economic growth. “Similar meetings will continue regularly as we seek to address the most pressing challenges facing South Africa in the GNU,” it said.

The two parties met on Friday in Johannesburg for a fresh round of budget and GNU talks amid mounting divisions in government. The DA has unequivocally reaffirmed its commitment to remaining within the GNU, despite escalating tensions with the ANC. A deadlock over the national budget has brought the GNU to a critical juncture, with divisions intensifying around Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s controversial proposal to increase the value-added tax (VAT) by 0.5%.