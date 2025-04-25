ANCYL president Collen Malatji says South Africans no longer believe the ANC can lift them out of poverty, urging the party to refocus on economic freedom to win back trust.

African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji has blamed the ANC’s election loss on the party’s failure to address poverty and economic exclusion, saying South Africans have lost faith in the ANC’s ability to uplift them.

“We lost elections because our people no longer believe that we’ll take them out of poverty,” Malatji said while addressing delegates at the ANC’s 10th provincial conference in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

The ANC failed to secure a majority in the May 29 2024 general elections for the first time since the dawn of democracy in 1994, which led to the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

The GNU brought together former opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and others, in partnership with the ANC.

Malatji said the ANC had neglected its mission of achieving economic freedom and accused the party of allowing structural economic inequality to persist.

“Twenty years later, the face of poverty in South Africa is still black. The economy is still controlled by those who displaced us,” he said.

“But the most fundamental thing is that our townships, our villages, our rural areas, our farms have become a holiday Monday to Monday because the youth, the women, and the people are unemployed…That's why we've lost elections.”

Malatji criticised the continued export of South Africa’s mineral resources, calling for a radical shift in policy.

“We need to introduce export quotas. If 70% of raw materials remained in the country, we could revive industries and create jobs,” he said.

“China has electric cars, but they have no minerals — they use ours.”

He also called out mining companies for exploiting communities, leaving behind poverty, informal settlements, and environmental damage.

“We owe our people,” he said.

Malatji slammed government officials for living in fear behind high gates and security, saying it is because they have failed to deliver.

“You’re guarding yourself against your own people. You know you owe them,” he said.

“If the economy is in the hands of our people, we won’t need to fear driving expensive cars.”

He urged ANC leaders to unite and prioritise poverty eradication to regain the public’s trust.

Malatji also commented on the controversy surrounding the alleged shooting at Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s convoy, saying public skepticism highlights a deeper problem - “a lack of trust in the ANC.”

“People are debating whether it was a bullet or a stone. That’s not the issue. The issue is that the integrity of our message is in question. No one believes us,” Malatji said.

Mashatile revealed the incident weeks later during an Easter church visit, saying his vehicle was struck while returning from an ANC National Executive Committee meeting.

His spokesperson, Keith Khoza, confirmed that police are investigating and that the deputy president was unharmed.

However, IOL News previously reported that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party had not received a formal report from Mashatile and expressed concern over the lack of communication.

“We have not gotten a report from the deputy president on the matter," Mbalula said.

"Many things get reported, especially in tabloid media. We must be wary of the work of agent provocateurs seeking to define situations and report them as truths.”

He said the ANC remains concerned about the reports and looks forward to an official briefing from Mashatile.

"We're looking forward to getting a comprehensive report from the deputy president’s office, as well as being personally briefed by him," Mbalula said.

