Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has emphasised South Africa’s continued diplomatic engagement in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reaffirming the country’s position as a mediator in global peace processes.
This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's separate telephonic discussions with United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as his hosting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Pretoria on Thursday.
In an interview on Face the Nation, Lamola said: “It was the first visit by the President of Ukraine, informed by the fact that by the Africa Peace Initiative visit that the President undertook to Ukraine and also to Russia, to place on the table the 10-point plan that came through the Africa Initiative.”
He welcomed President Zelensky’s indication of willingness to negotiate: “He says he's ready to enter into negotiations with no conditions. It is a good step in the right direction.”
Lamola also confirmed that Putin has expressed a readiness to engage diplomatically. “He indicated that he's willing to allow an engagement. There is the diplomatic track that is now in motion,” he said, adding that a US Special Envoy Mcebisi Jonas is currently in Moscow to advance the dialogue.
Despite a reported Russian airstrike on Kyiv during Zelensky’s visit to South Africa, Lamola maintained that both leaders remained committed to peace. “They both emphasised the need for dialogue, for a peaceful engagement,” he said.
Addressing the timing of the Ramaphosa-Trump call, Lamola noted, “It is a call that we have always wanted to see happening. Fortunately, it happened now, this week.” He added that the call also addressed bilateral relations and the potential for a future meeting between the two presidents.
On the appointment of a new ambassador to the US, Lamola stated that the first step is the deployment of a Special Envoy.
''We believe that the Special Envoy will further add to this ongoing work to reset the bilateral relations of the two countries,'' said Lamola.
