International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola highlights key talks between President Ramaphosa, Trump, and Putin, emphasizing South Africa’s diplomatic efforts to promote peace and reset bilateral ties with the US.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has emphasised South Africa’s continued diplomatic engagement in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reaffirming the country’s position as a mediator in global peace processes.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's separate telephonic discussions with United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as his hosting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Pretoria on Thursday.

In an interview on Face the Nation, Lamola said: “It was the first visit by the President of Ukraine, informed by the fact that by the Africa Peace Initiative visit that the President undertook to Ukraine and also to Russia, to place on the table the 10-point plan that came through the Africa Initiative.”

He welcomed President Zelensky’s indication of willingness to negotiate: “He says he's ready to enter into negotiations with no conditions. It is a good step in the right direction.”