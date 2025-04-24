US and South Africa to amend bilateral relations

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US president Donald Trump discuss Ukraine peace efforts and bilateral relations in a phone call.

South Africa is to meet with the US “soon” to resolve bilateral differences over the status of the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed.

Ramaphosa announced on social media platform X that he had a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday morning. Part of the conversation included the fostering of peace in Ukraine.

The President also mentioned the phone call during a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.

“I spoke to US President Donald Trump to discuss the peace process in Ukraine. We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible to stop further unnecessary deaths.