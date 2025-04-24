Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s has cut short his State visit to South Africa. Image: Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has cut short his inaugural visit to South Africa in response to a devastating overnight missile and drone assault on Kyiv by Russian forces. According to local authorities, the attack claimed the lives of at least nine people and left more than 70 others injured, including children. The strikes caused extensive damage across the capital. In a statement posted on X, Zelensky announced that he would return to Ukraine immediately after his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The visit was part of a broader diplomatic initiative to strengthen international support. Zelensky emphasised that rescue efforts are ongoing and described the scale of destruction as "significant." “Rescue operations are ongoing, and the rubble of residential buildings is being cleared. As of this moment, over 80 people have been injured across Ukraine. “Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Regrettably, 9 people have been killed in Kyiv. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones,” he said. He called for the strikes to be stopped immediately and unconditionally. “We also count on support in humanitarian matters - in the return of our prisoners and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.