Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi, critiques SITA’s inability to support government departments effectively, highlighting vacancies, outdated technology, and cybersecurity risks that threaten South Africa’s governance and operational effectiveness.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), has voiced serious concerns regarding the governance and performance of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

Zibi detailed the alarming consequences stemming from SITA’s governance issues, which include a plethora of unfilled vacancies and a notable deficiency in IT support meant to bolster governmental function.

He emphasised that SITA’s repeated failures over several years to achieve satisfactory audit outcomes have severely impacted government departments, agencies, and public institutions.

"It is unacceptable that at a time when information technology is so critical to financial controls, governance, and operational effectiveness, the sole agency tasked with supporting government is failing so dismally and for so sustained a period.

''Talk modernisation in different areas, such as the police, will remain a pipedream if reliance is placed solely on SITA," Zibi said.

The SCOPA committee was informed that despite a new board being in place since February 2025, critical vacancies such as the Chief Digital Officer remain unfilled.