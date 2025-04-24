Kenny Kunene criticises DA for hypocrisy over VAT victory claims

Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene speaks during a multi-party briefing in Sandton, slamming the DA’s VAT victory claims as dishonest.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene has condemned the Democratic Alliance (DA) for what he described as "hypocrisy" regarding the recently announced decision on value-added tax (VAT).

Speaking at a multi-party media briefing in Sandton on Thursday, Kunene accused the DA of attempting to bask in the glory of this announcement, labelling their response as a disingenuous celebration.

“They woke up this morning after seeing the statement of the minister and claimed victory—that’s quite hypocritical,” Kunene said.

“They never rejected the VAT increase at the beginning.”

This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed that the VAT rate, which currently stands at 15%, will not see the contentious 0.5 percentage point increase, a move that has sparked a plethora of reactions from various political parties.

Kunene alleged the DA attempted to use the proposed VAT increase as leverage to push for the privatisation of the State assets and secure political appointments within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“They tried to use it to change what Parliament had already resolved on. So a party of extortionists has failed to serve South Africans on an important matter of national interest,” he said.

The media briefing was led by the African National Congress (ANC) and included GNU partners such as the PA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), United Democratic Movement (UDM), and Good Party. Opposition parties like Build One South Africa (BOSA) and ActionSA also participated.

The PA and several other parties had initially supported the 2025 National Budget, which included the VAT hike.