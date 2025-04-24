Kenny Kunene criticises DA for hypocrisy over VAT victory claims

Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene speaks during a multi-party briefing in Sandton, slamming the DA’s VAT victory claims as dishonest.
Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene has condemned the Democratic Alliance (DA) for what he described as "hypocrisy" regarding the recently announced decision on value-added tax (VAT).
Speaking at a multi-party media briefing in Sandton on Thursday, Kunene accused the DA of attempting to bask in the glory of this announcement, labelling their response as a disingenuous celebration.
“They woke up this morning after seeing the statement of the minister and claimed victory—that’s quite hypocritical,” Kunene said.
“They never rejected the VAT increase at the beginning.”
This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed that the VAT rate, which currently stands at 15%, will not see the contentious 0.5 percentage point increase, a move that has sparked a plethora of reactions from various political parties.
Kunene alleged the DA attempted to use the proposed VAT increase as leverage to push for the privatisation of the State assets and secure political appointments within the Government of National Unity (GNU).
“They tried to use it to change what Parliament had already resolved on. So a party of extortionists has failed to serve South Africans on an important matter of national interest,” he said.
The media briefing was led by the African National Congress (ANC) and included GNU partners such as the PA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), United Democratic Movement (UDM), and Good Party. Opposition parties like Build One South Africa (BOSA) and ActionSA also participated.
The PA and several other parties had initially supported the 2025 National Budget, which included the VAT hike.
However, the DA, also part of the GNU, has since taken legal action in the Western Cape High Court, seeking the removal of the tax increase.
“So South Africans, don’t be misled,” Kunene said.
“We saw this morning (referring to Thursday) that the Western Cape was full of posters and boards claiming victory. That court process is not done. The court has not dictated to these parties in the GNU to remove VAT. Therefore, they cannot claim victory.”
The National Treasury announced that the VAT increase, which was set to take effect on May 1, had been withdrawn following extensive consultations with political parties and a review of parliamentary recommendations.
“We appreciate that the Ministry of Finance has heard the parties that are gathered here,” Kunene said.
“They understood that we serve constituencies, and that our concerns stem from the mandates we are given.”
Kunene further accused the DA of making demands during negotiations, saying the party had offered to vote in favour of the VAT hike if specific conditions were met—including the scrapping of the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) bill, and the privatisation of a state port.
“When the extortionists could not get their way, they ran to court,” Kunene said.
“The DA has no moral authority to claim victory for the removal of the VAT increase.”
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which also opposed the VAT hike, supported the DA’s legal challenge.
However, with Godongwana’s announcement that the VAT rate will remain unchanged, the DA declared victory.
“Major victory for South Africans!” the DA said in a statement.
“The disastrous VAT hike has officially been scrapped. This would not have happened without your pressure and the DA’s relentless fight—in Parliament, in Cabinet, and in court. This is a win for every citizen who cannot afford higher prices.”
