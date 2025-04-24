EFF, MKP, SACP unite in protest outside Union Buildings against Zelensky's visit

The EFF led by the Provincial deputy chairperson, Phillip Makwala, protested outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday rejecting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to South Africa.
Image: EFF/X
A contingent of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), MK Party, and SA Community Party representatives protested outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.
Their protest was sparked by the official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which they argue undermines South Africa’s credibility as a “voice for peace” on the global stage.
President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted Zelenskyy in an official working visit to the country, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.
Protesters chanted and marched around the area holding banners and placards reading “Zelenskyy is a USA puppet”, “Zelenskyy is a warmonger” and “We support Russia”.
Police and Tshwane metro police patrolled the area alongside the protests by both the EFF and MK.
Unfortunately, many could not get answers from anyone as Zelenskyy and Ramaphosa were engaged in meetings.
A media briefing followed to give an update on their engagements.
Zelenskyy had to cut short his visit in response to a devastating overnight missile and drone assault on Kyiv by Russian forces.
In light of the protest, Zelensky left the Union Buildings in not more than four hours.
Leading the red berets, provincial deputy chairperson, Phillip Makwala, said Zelenskyy's visit was a provocation for war and also an insult to the country’s democracy.
Makwala slammed Ramaphosa for hosting Zelenskyy, saying this was a sellout position. He said this was also a betrayal move to the “peace-loving Russia”.
“We are dissatisfied with Ramaphosa for him to allow Zelenskyy, a puppet of the West, a warmonger, and a murderer in our country. His trip is a provocation,” he said.
According to Makwala, South Africa couldn’t be in a neutral position between Russia and Ukraine.
MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Zelensky was a puppet of Western imperialist countries and could not be allowed in the country.
"We reject the presence of this puppet who has been used as an extension of NATO's neoliberal imperialist agenda. We are saying we can’t allow that in our country - not in our name,” Ndhlela said.
Meanwhile, the SACP also rejected Zelenskyy’s visit.
SACP general secretary, Solly Mapaila, could be heard in a video posted by IOL on X, saying “Zelenskyy does not deserve to be in South Africa”.
“We are recognising a man who has turned his country into a meat grinder, sending young men into the frontline for something that he could have avoided. He has lost legitimacy in Ukraine and world affairs.”
But Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) has expressed robust support for the visit of Zelenskyy in the country.
IOL Politics