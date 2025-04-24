EFF, MKP, SACP unite in protest outside Union Buildings against Zelensky's visit

The EFF led by the Provincial deputy chairperson, Phillip Makwala, protested outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday rejecting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to South Africa.

A contingent of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), MK Party, and SA Community Party representatives protested outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.

Their protest was sparked by the official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which they argue undermines South Africa’s credibility as a “voice for peace” on the global stage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted Zelenskyy in an official working visit to the country, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Protesters chanted and marched around the area holding banners and placards reading “Zelenskyy is a USA puppet”, “Zelenskyy is a warmonger” and “We support Russia”.

Police and Tshwane metro police patrolled the area alongside the protests by both the EFF and MK.

Unfortunately, many could not get answers from anyone as Zelenskyy and Ramaphosa were engaged in meetings.

A media briefing followed to give an update on their engagements.

Zelenskyy had to cut short his visit in response to a devastating overnight missile and drone assault on Kyiv by Russian forces.

In light of the protest, Zelensky left the Union Buildings in not more than four hours.