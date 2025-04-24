ANC launches investigation into mayor's costly security measures in KwaDukuza

The KwaDukuza Municipality is under ANC scrutiny after new allegations of power abuse. Image: facebook

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has launched an investigation into how the party-led KwaDukuza Local Municipality decided to secure the protection of the mayor’s house at a cost of R173 000 a month without a police threat assessment report. The party was reacting to the leaked March invoice where the Durban-based security company was billing the municipality for monthly costs of eight guards that are protecting the mayor’s house 24 hours a day. The ANC’s investigation came at the back of the council’s denial of any knowledge of police security threat analysis which could have led the council to approve the protection of the mayor’s house.

In a written response, the ANC provincial spokesperson, Fanle Sibisi, said that this and other allegations circulating on social and other media platforms are quite troubling for the ANC as they directly conflict with the party’s renewal and rebuilding programme. He added that these allegations undermine both the guidelines and the spirit with which the local government is expected to conduct its affairs. “The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has noted with deep concern the various allegations of misconduct and improper behaviour levelled against the KwaDukuza Local Municipality and some of its leaders. The ANC has launched an urgent investigation to uncover the root of these allegations,” said the party.

It further said that the investigation is expected to be completed within the next seven working days and thereafter, the party will take decisive action in response. Sibisi reiterated that the centrepiece of the provincial task team’s renewal programme is service to the people of the province, adding that, to this end, the PTT will soon unveil a Renewal Charter, which represents a public commitment by all supporters, members, and leaders of the ANC to adhere to and uphold the highest standards of discipline in serving the people.

Any action, whether by a structure or a leader of the ANC, that undermines this principle of the renewal agenda will be addressed decisively, in accordance with the Constitution of the ANC and its Code of Conduct, the party said. ActionSA finance committee member in KwaDukuza Halalalisani Ndlovu said no report was submitted to either the finance committee or council which indicated that the mayor’s life was in danger. Ndlovu said his party was calling for an investigation on how the municipality decided to spend the taxpayers money on mayor’s extra security without the council approval, adding that even the council would have not approved it without a police threat assessment report. Ndlovu said that despite that the invoice shows eight guards, they were in fact 10 which means in total the mayor has 14 guards that are paid by the taxpayers.