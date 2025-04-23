Zamani Saul warns that Mashatile's shooting could deepen ANC divisions ahead of 2027 elections

ANC Northern Cape Chairperson Zamani Saul has warned that the alleged shooting involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s vehicle could widen divisions within the party ahead of 2027 elective conference. Image: File

Re-elected African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape Chairperson Zamani Saul has cautioned that the alleged shooting involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s vehicle could deepen divisions within the party ahead of the 2027 elective conference. "Who, in his right mind, would go out and want to kill a deputy president of the ANC for a 40% party?" Saul said. "Deputy presidents were not killed when we had 70%, we come to believe these things because of the division within our ranks. So comrades, if we want to attract our supporters who decided not to go and vote for us, we must project unity and rebuild the African National Congress.” Saul was speaking on Tuesday during the opening day of the elective conference of the ANC in the Northern Cape held in Kimberley.

His remarks came hours before police confirmed the incident involving Mashatile’s convoy. On Tuesday night, IOL News reported that in response to the alleged shooting, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola moved to reassure the country about the safety of South Africa’s executive. Masemola emphasised that the SA Police Service (SAPS) had members assigned to the president and his deputy who are trained with high level of skills and possess the necessary expertise and capabilities to avert any risk and threat. "The resources assigned to safeguard the executive are also adequate and designed to prevent any direct and imminent threat on their lives," he said He confirmed that a comprehensive investigation was currently under way, with a preliminary ballistics report already concluded. Meanwhile, ANC Treasurer-General Dr Gwen Ramokgopa dismissed claims of an assassination attempt as baseless but confirmed that the reported shooting involving Mashatile was under review by the ANC’s secretariat. "Usually when there are these reports, many of them are fake," Ramokgopa told the media at the ANC Northern Cape elective conference. "We have referred these matters to the secretariat to handle internally. Ultimately, it remains the responsibility of state agencies to investigate."