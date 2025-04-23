South Africa's SIM card fraud crisis requires urgent attention as crime surges

Unregistered SIM cards: A growing threat to South Africa's safety and economy Image: Reuters

South Africa’s ongoing battle against SIM card fraud has hit a new low, with startling revelations highlighting a crippling enforcement crisis that threatens national safety, financial stability, and the country’s reputation on the global stage. Since 2020, law enforcement agencies have conducted 27 investigations into serious crimes linked to SIM card fraud. Astonishingly, only one of these investigations resulted in an arrest — and that arrest was ultimately withdrawn. To date, no convictions have exposed a glaring failure in the country’s efforts to clamp down on criminal activities facilitated by unregistered SIM cards.

This alarming statistic was brought to light in a recent parliamentary response from the Minister of Police, revealing a system where thousands of cases involving extortion, kidnapping, murder, and financial fraud are perpetuated annually using unregistered SIM cards. The failure to effectively investigate or prosecute these crimes underscores a broken enforcement framework with grave implications for public safety. Farhad Khan, an independent telecommunications consultant, emphasised the gravity of the situation “The current state of enforcement under RICA is a crisis. The fact that only one arrest has been made - and that was later withdrawn - speaks volumes about the systemic shortcomings. Criminals are emboldened, knowing there’s little risk of detection or conviction,” he said.

The statistics paint a stark picture. Police data indicates that 62% of extortion cases involve unregistered SIM cards, while 58% of all mobile banking app fraud incidents are linked to SIM swaps. These figures underscore the direct correlation between regulatory gaps and escalating cyber and communication crimes. “The fragmentation of regulatory oversight - divided among ICASA, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, and the Department of Justice - has hampered effective enforcement," Khan said. “The recent referral of the RICA Amendment Bill back to Parliament presents a crucial opportunity to address these systemic failures.”