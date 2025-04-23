President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Pretoria on Thursday.
Discussions around bilateral relations and expanding bilateral cooperation, and the exploration of cooperation in support of efforts to build lasting peace, will be on the agenda when President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on an official visit to South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.
According to the South African Presidency, Zelenskyy’s visit will be the first by a Ukrainian head of state to South Africa.
On June 16, 2023, Ramaphosa visited Ukraine as part of the Africa Peace Initiative to Ukraine.
The presidency said the visit will allow South Africa and Ukraine to discuss bilateral relations and expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, agriculture, and education, and explore areas of cooperation in support of efforts to build lasting peace.
However, in a recent parliamentary question, ActionSA’s Athol Trollip asked Ramaphosa about the role the government sees for itself in current or future peace processes between Russia and Ukraine, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, how the visit aligns with South Africa’s long-standing position of non-alignment, and the outcomes the government aims to achieve through these engagements.
Responding, Ramaphosa said Zelenskyy would be in the country to pay a working visit to South Africa. The working visit will focus on strengthening bilateral relations through political engagement and identifying new areas of cooperation.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures next to South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa as they address media after their talks in Kyiv in June 2023.
Image: Sergei Supinsky/ AFP
Ramaphosa said South Africa continues to encourage all the parties to strengthen all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, and to work towards an inclusive, sustainable and peaceful solution based on cooperation and dialogue.
“Given our history, South Africa believes that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only path to a sustainable and peaceful resolution of the conflict. South Africa continues to maintain the position that this conflict should be settled through negotiation and by diplomatic means. South Africa is a participant in the Africa Peace Initiative, which has enabled our country to engage both sides of the conflict,” Ramaphosa said.
On Thursday, Ramaphosa is expected to receive Zelenskyy at the Union Buildings, followed by a closed session of official talks between the presidents before they brief the media.