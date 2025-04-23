President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Pretoria on Thursday. Image: File

Discussions around bilateral relations and expanding bilateral cooperation, and the exploration of cooperation in support of efforts to build lasting peace, will be on the agenda when President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on an official visit to South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday. According to the South African Presidency, Zelenskyy’s visit will be the first by a Ukrainian head of state to South Africa. On June 16, 2023, Ramaphosa visited Ukraine as part of the Africa Peace Initiative to Ukraine.

The presidency said the visit will allow South Africa and Ukraine to discuss bilateral relations and expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, agriculture, and education, and explore areas of cooperation in support of efforts to build lasting peace. However, in a recent parliamentary question, ActionSA’s Athol Trollip asked Ramaphosa about the role the government sees for itself in current or future peace processes between Russia and Ukraine, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, how the visit aligns with South Africa’s long-standing position of non-alignment, and the outcomes the government aims to achieve through these engagements. Responding, Ramaphosa said Zelenskyy would be in the country to pay a working visit to South Africa. The working visit will focus on strengthening bilateral relations through political engagement and identifying new areas of cooperation.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures next to South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa as they address media after their talks in Kyiv in June 2023. Image: Sergei Supinsky/ AFP