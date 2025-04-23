Paul Mashatile calls for ANC renewal over succession ambitions as party faces survival crisis

Deputy President, Paul Mashatile has honoured the Mofolo 4 combatants who spent more than 24 hours fighting against the Apartheid forces during the battle of Mutale River in 1988. Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

As he indicated his willingness to be the next President of the African National Congress (ANC), Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the focus should be on rebuilding and not campaigning. This comes in light of the party currently only enjoying 40% of the electoral support, which puts it at risk of not surviving the next elections. Mashatile told journalists in Soweto on Tuesday that the ANC has suffered a setback since last year’s elections and it was time for the party to regain people’s confidence. He was in the area to honour freedom fighters killed by police in July 1987.

For the first time since democracy, the ANC failed to win the elections. This led to the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU). “Now we have got 40% in the last election. So if we focus on campaigning, the ANC won’t survive. We as leaders must focus on building our branches and renewing the ANC. “In doing so, we'll have a vibrant organisation that perhaps will nominate us when the time comes but if we don't build this organisation, there will be no way to nominate us,” he said. Mashatile’s reception at the event indicated that he was already on a campaign trail. The crowd was singing and chanting his name, saying “Mashatile ithemba lethu” meaning “he is our hope”. Although he did not admit that he has ambitions to lead the ANC, Mashatile said that can only be decided by the members at the 2027 conference.

“In the ANC you don’t lead by ambition, you get elected at the conference,” he said. He said there was no need for him to work the ground because people already knew him and his work. “I don’t have to work the ground, all the branches know me by now. I must continue to serve like all other comrades are doing. “Maybe when we go to the conference they'll nominate me, I can’t assume… But for now, the focus is on rebuilding the ANC, it is on the back foot,” he said.