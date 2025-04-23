The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is unsure whether the e-voting system will be effective in the local government elections or not.

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has indicated that electronic voting (e-voting) is improbable for the 2026 local government elections.

This follows the recent IEC-hosted e-voting conference, which explored the potential transition from the current paper-based voting system to an electronic model.

IEC’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sy Mamabolo, said that while the conference was positive, it was still too early to overhaul the country’s electoral system.

“It is important to note the commission has not yet made a decision on the use of e-voting, and certainly this is not contemplated for use in next year’s municipal elections,” he said.

However, he said the commission launched a discussion document to start a country discussion on the use of technology in elections.

According to Mamabolo, the policy discussion document assessed, among others; reasons for considering the introduction of e-voting in South Africa; the relevant constitutional principles, policy and legal framework that must precede the introduction of e-voting in the country and available e-voting options, their technologies, and cost implications.