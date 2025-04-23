Orania: A symbol of self-determination, says Freedom Front Plus.
The Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) launched a staunch rebuttal against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) following the party's major protest against the existence of Orania, a 'whites only' town in the Northern Cape.
On Tuesday, a significant contingent of EFF supporters marched to the Premier’s office in Kimberley, where they presented a memorandum demanding the review of Orania’s status, asserting that its existence contradicts both the spirit and letter of the South African Constitution.
However, VF Plus Member of Parliament Dr Wynand Boshoff countered these claims, describing the EFF's position to be unfounded.
"Since its founding, the VF Plus has been advocating self-determination, as embodied by Orania, among others. Therefore, the party unequivocally rejects the EFF's demands. In a multi-ethnic country like South Africa, there is often a majority that pays lip service to recognising diversity but, in reality, denies it," Boshoff said.
Dr Boshoff went on to argue that the EFF's approach not only undermines the diverse fabric of South Africa but also denies minorities the opportunity to foster and maintain a vibrant culture through various institutions. He further elaborated that the push for a single cultural narrative often forces minority groups into a corner, reducing their ability to express their identities fully.
"Over the past thirty years, the ANC government has increasingly marginalised Afrikaners by enforcing quotas in all spheres, from who may play in sports teams and which students may pursue which careers to businesses' management and employees.
"Nevertheless, government has tolerated groups that opted to establish their own institutions on a cultural basis without discriminating on the grounds of race. Orania is one such example."
EFF's public representative in the Sol Platjiee municipality, Prince Mashele, explained the reason behind the march.
"We can never be party to a government that is allowing segregation within our province. We are going to advocate for the total eradication of Orania in our province," said Mashele.
