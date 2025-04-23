The Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) launched a staunch rebuttal against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) following the party's major protest against the existence of Orania, a 'whites only' town in the Northern Cape.

On Tuesday, a significant contingent of EFF supporters marched to the Premier’s office in Kimberley, where they presented a memorandum demanding the review of Orania’s status, asserting that its existence contradicts both the spirit and letter of the South African Constitution.

However, VF Plus Member of Parliament Dr Wynand Boshoff countered these claims, describing the EFF's position to be unfounded.

"Since its founding, the VF Plus has been advocating self-determination, as embodied by Orania, among others. Therefore, the party unequivocally rejects the EFF's demands. In a multi-ethnic country like South Africa, there is often a majority that pays lip service to recognising diversity but, in reality, denies it," Boshoff said.

Dr Boshoff went on to argue that the EFF's approach not only undermines the diverse fabric of South Africa but also denies minorities the opportunity to foster and maintain a vibrant culture through various institutions. He further elaborated that the push for a single cultural narrative often forces minority groups into a corner, reducing their ability to express their identities fully.