Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr Zamani Saul's unopposed re-election as ANC leader

In a display of power, Dr Zamani Saul has been re-elected unopposed as the African National Congress (ANC) provincial leader in the Northern Cape during the party’s 10th elective conference.

Despite facing ongoing organisational and political challenges, Saul’s uncontested re-election signals confidence in his leadership among his constituency in the province.

For the third time in a row, Saul’s leadership was reaffirmed on Tuesday without opposition, highlighting a collective endorsement from party members.

Alongside Saul, the top five officials in the Northern Cape were also elected unopposed, further demonstrating a unified leadership team: