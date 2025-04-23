Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr Zamani Saul's unopposed re-election as ANC leader
Image: Danie van der Lith
In a display of power, Dr Zamani Saul has been re-elected unopposed as the African National Congress (ANC) provincial leader in the Northern Cape during the party’s 10th elective conference.
Despite facing ongoing organisational and political challenges, Saul’s uncontested re-election signals confidence in his leadership among his constituency in the province.
For the third time in a row, Saul’s leadership was reaffirmed on Tuesday without opposition, highlighting a collective endorsement from party members.
Alongside Saul, the top five officials in the Northern Cape were also elected unopposed, further demonstrating a unified leadership team:
Saul, who also serves as the Northern Cape Premier, leads a province where the ANC holds approximately 49% support, underscoring the importance of strong and united leadership ahead of future elections.
Conference Theme
The conference was held under the theme: “The year of renewal to make the ANC a more effective instrument of the people to achieve the vision of the Freedom Charter: The people shall govern! The people shall share in the country’s wealth!”
During his speech on Tuesday night, Saul emphasised the importance of unity within the organisation and cautioned against divisions that can arise from electoral processes.
“There will always be conferences of the ANC, but our responsibility as leaders is to ensure a smooth transition in managing the organisation's politics and internal contradictions. Our first imperative is to build unity," he said.
Key Focus Areas
Discussions during the conference covered several critical areas vital for the party’s renewal and governance:
Organisational Renewal, Communications, and ICT: Improving internal cohesion and enhancing communication with the public through digital platforms.
Economic Transformation and International Relations: Driving economic growth, attracting investment, and strengthening international partnerships.
Social Transformation, Peace, and Stability: Promoting social cohesion, addressing inequality, and maintaining community peace.
Legislature and Governance: Strengthening oversight, accountability, and service delivery at all levels of government.
Preparations for the 2026 Local Government Elections: Strategic planning to improve electoral performance and service delivery at grassroots levels.
Saul's re-election and that of his leadership team signal a period of consolidation for the ANC in the Northern Cape.
While the province faces challenges - including fluctuating electoral support and socio-economic disparities - the leadership remains committed to renewal, unity, and effective governance.
As preparations for the 2026 local government elections intensify, the focus will be on reconnecting with communities and strengthening the party’s organisational capacity.
