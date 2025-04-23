DA calls for investigation into Gauteng's R1.3 billion welfare scandal

The Democratic Alliance (DA) demands accountability as R1.3 billion in irregular expenditure cripples Gauteng’s welfare system. Vulnerable citizens suffer while officials protect cadres and ignore Auditor-General warnings.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for urgent accountability after irregular expenditure within the Gauteng Department of Social Development surged to over R1.3 billion, severely affecting welfare services to the province’s most vulnerable citizens.

An additional R210 million in irregular expenditure was incurred between April and December 2024, despite repeated warnings from the Auditor-General. No investigations have been initiated, and officials and politicians continue to act with impunity.

“Despite the repeated warnings of the Auditor-General, no investigations have been launched into the Department’s financial mismanagement, nor has any consequence management been implemented. Officials and politicians act with impunity, as if the law does not apply to them,” said Alan Fuchs, DA Gauteng Member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).

The DA has accused Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Social Development MEC Faith Mazibuko of failing to provide proper oversight and protecting politically connected individuals by withholding forensic reports that could expose widespread corruption.

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Social Development in March launched a three-day oversight visit to Gauteng to investigate the NPO funding crisis. Their mission comes in response to media reports and public outcry over the department’s budget cuts, particularly in light of ongoing national fiscal constraints that have filtered down to provincial departments.

Committee Chairperson Bridget Masango emphasised that any issue affecting the poor and vulnerable “will always get our utmost attention.”