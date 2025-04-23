Parliament’s Cogta Committee has criticised the Department of Traditional Affairs for proposing reduced, not eliminated, initiation deaths. The committee has called for revised targets that reflect a zero-death and zero-injury policy.

However, the committee's urgent demand for immediate revisions underscores a growing frustration over perceived complacency in tackling the issue at hand.

The department had laid out a plan to drop initiation deaths from a troubling 63 to just 13 by 2029, accompanied by a proposal to reduce the number of illegal initiation schools from 429 to 229. These initiatives were to be augmented through enhanced oversight, community education, and regulatory reforms focused on this sensitive cultural practice.

During a recent briefing regarding the department's annual performance plan for 2025/26 and its strategic direction through 2025 to 2030, committee members spotlighted their dissatisfaction with the lack of urgency in reducing initiation-related harm, making it clear that their expectations are centered around a singular, unwavering goal: zero deaths and injuries.

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has taken a firm stance against the Department of Traditional Affairs, outright rejecting their proposed targets aimed at addressing harmful practices linked to illegal initiation schools.

''This enables committees to scrutinise departmental performance and spending and hold them accountable to the public. Members learnt that the department’s strategic plan will centre around four outcomes, including ensuring that institutions of Traditional and Khoi-San leadership are functional, legitimate, and governed in compliance with applicable laws.

''Other outcomes focus on transformation, ensuring that traditional leadership structures are inclusive, rights-based, and aligned with constitutional values. It was; however, the targets set for promoting safer initiation practices by reducing illegal initiation schools and related injuries and casualties that particularly concerned members.''

Committee Chairperson Dr Zweli Mkhize criticised these targets, highlighting a significant discrepancy with the government’s zero-tolerance stance on initiation casualties.

"All targets should be zero.If not, you will be accused of running this programme in a way that allows certain deaths and amputations," Mkhize said.

He further pointed out that setting any target other than zero would send the wrong message to the public, suggesting that such a target would "risk legitimising the very harm we are meant to eradicate."

Mkhize described the targets as “indefensible,” adding that the department’s approach risked normalising preventable harm under the guise of bureaucratic compliance.

He stressed that “the only acceptable target for loss of life or amputation is zero,” underlining the need for more stringent measures to address these issues.

The committee also discussed the need for amendments to the Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Act, which was found unconstitutional, and emphasised the importance of a collaborative approach to the recognition of Khoi-San traditional leaders.

Mkhize suggested a more inclusive process and recommended that the department share relevant information and establish mechanisms to facilitate interaction with the body responsible for traditional leadership matters.

