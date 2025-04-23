ANC was kept in the dark about Paul Mashatile's shooting, says Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the ANC only learned about the alleged shooting through media reports and not from Deputy President Paul Mashatile directly.

The African National Congress (ANC) has broken its silence regarding the recent reports of a shooting incident involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile's convoy, revealing it was kept in the dark about the situation.

In an interview with eNCA on Wednesday, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that the party was not informed by either Mashatile or the government about the matter until media reports surfaced on Sunday, just days after the incident.

"First, as the ANC, we are yet to release a comprehensive response to this situation. We call it a situation because it's not clearly defined. We were not aware of it until the reports surfaced in the media on Sunday,” said Mbalula.

"We were taken aback by these reports because neither the deputy president nor anyone in government informed the ANC about this situation," he added.

Mbalula said it was concerning that the party was not briefed as “everyone else” tried to define the matter differently.

"We don't know where this happened, how it happened, except from the reports, even from the deputy president himself..." Mbalula said.

The alleged shooting, reportedly on March 30, only became public on Sunday when Mashatile mentioned it during a visit to the KwaSizabantu Mission in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal.

Before addressing the Easter service, Mashatile said his vehicle was struck by what he initially thought were stones while driving home from an ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg, Gauteng.

"When we got home, the protector said the impact was too strong. They wanted to take the vehicle for checking because a bulletproof windscreen is too strong to be damaged like that, and that’s why they are doing the investigation," Mashatile said.