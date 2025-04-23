Former president Jacob Zuma and current leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party alleged voice recording sparks political uproar; ANC insists no discussions with MK Party occurred regarding the Government of National Unity.

The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday denied claims that it approached former president Jacob Zuma or the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) to join the Government of National Unity (GNU), dismissing the allegations as “unfounded and misleading”.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party has "not approached Zuma or the MKP to join the Government of National Unity. No such discussions have taken place”.

“These claims, if indeed attributable to Jacob Zuma, are unfounded and misleading,” Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement.

“The ANC has conducted all GNU engagements transparently, in good faith, and in line with the spirit and letter of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”

The ANC also stressed that all GNU negotiations have been transparent and aligned with constitutional principles, dismissing any notion of secretive dealings or exclusionary tactics.