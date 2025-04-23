Former president Jacob Zuma and current leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party alleged voice recording sparks political uproar; ANC insists no discussions with MK Party occurred regarding the Government of National Unity.
The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday denied claims that it approached former president Jacob Zuma or the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) to join the Government of National Unity (GNU), dismissing the allegations as “unfounded and misleading”.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party has "not approached Zuma or the MKP to join the Government of National Unity. No such discussions have taken place”.
“These claims, if indeed attributable to Jacob Zuma, are unfounded and misleading,” Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement.
“The ANC has conducted all GNU engagements transparently, in good faith, and in line with the spirit and letter of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”
The ANC also stressed that all GNU negotiations have been transparent and aligned with constitutional principles, dismissing any notion of secretive dealings or exclusionary tactics.
This follows the circulation of a voice recording, allegedly featuring Zuma, in which the speaker claims the ANC allegedly tried to involve the MKP in the GNU as part of a covert plan to exclude other political parties, particularly the Democratic Alliance (DA).
The ANC warned that spreading unverified claims risks misleading the public and undermining trust in democratic processes. It further urged all leaders, especially those who have held high office, to act with responsibility.
Quoting the late Mozambican President Samora Machel, the ANC reminded South Africans of the dangers of internal subversion cloaked in familiar appearances, emphasising the need to distinguish between allies and adversaries, even within close circles.
As the country navigates a complex political climate, the ANC called for “political maturity, responsible leadership, and a commitment to the values of honesty and accountability.”
Bhengu-Motsiri reaffirmed that the GNU is a “constitutional mechanism to secure inclusive governance, defend democratic gains, and accelerate transformation in the interest of the people of South Africa.”
“We will not be drawn into battles with individuals who have placed themselves in the service of ego rather than the people,'' she said.
